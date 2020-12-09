New tutoring center in Eldersburg aiming ‘to make each and every student self-reliant’

Fawad Shaikh saw his children make significant strides in their math and reading skills a few years ago after he enrolled them at Kumon, a tutoring service that started in Japan more than 60 years ago. So when Shaikh wanted to continue his path toward providing the community with an educational service, he decided it was time for Kumon to come to Carroll County.
Shaikh, who lives in Reisterstown, opened his own Kumon center in Eldersburg last month. Its grand opening is slated for Dec. 12 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and Shaikh said he’s excited to showcase this worldwide franchise on a local level.
Toru Kumon came up with the idea in 1954, according to Kumon’s company website, when he wanted his son, Takeshi, to develop a love for learning. Each day, the father gave his son short, incremental assignments to complete, allowing the boy to master each concept completely before introducing a new skill. It worked ― Taheski was solving calculus problems as a sixth-grader, according to the site.
Other parents took notice of Kumon’s idea, and soon his learning method was being practiced across Japan. These days, Kumon exists in five continents and helped more than 4 million students.
Shaikh said the goal is for them to become self-learners.
“That’s the key word,” he said. “We believe in making each and every student self-reliant so without the help of anybody they should be able to look into whatever they’re studying and lead by example.”
Shaikh owns a pharmacy in Dundalk, but has an education background as well. He’s an adjunct professor at Community College of Baltimore County in Catonsville, and said he created a curriculum for the school’s pharmacy technician program. Kumon gave Shaikh a way to give back to the community, he said.
The tutoring workshops consist of small classes that last no more than 30 minutes, Shaikh said. Students are given worksheets to complete as they learn and complete different levels of math and reading. The Kumon in Eldersburg is open four days each week, and Shaikh said he has no more than five students in each class.
The classes are spread over three-and-a-half hours, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., so that students don’t overlap in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Temperature checks are required upon entry, Shaikh said, and work stations are disinfected regularly. Plus, tables are spaced out and sneeze guards are provided as well, he said.
Shaikh said Kumon’s reading services can help children ascend from fairy tales to Shakespeare. In math, it starts at simple counting and can go into calculus.
“We don’t do conventional teaching, in which the teacher stands in front of the class and teaches,” Shaikh said. “What we do is, we look into the individual potential of the student and the individual need of the student. And then we make those worksheets for them … we have designed worksheets for all different levels, and we help them accordingly.
“We don’t believe that every student should be taught at their grade level, because there could be some smart students and they could have the potential to excel three to four years ahead of their grade level.”
Shaikh is the main instructor at the Eldersburg site, and said he has a handful of others to help with classes. Parents have, for the most part, been wanting their children to learn in-person, Shaikh said, since the new Kumon has been open.
And that makes him feel good about his venture thriving amid the pandemic, he said.
“I have been in business for more than 15 years, and I have seen ups and downs. I take every challenge as an opportunity. That’s the way I am, I’m a go-getter,” Shaikh said. “I believe there a few a few things in life you can never live without, and education is one of them.”