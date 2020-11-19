Krimgold Park wildlife mitigation has naturalist concerned about beavers

“It’s an ongoing problem,” Green said about the beavers. “What happens is they continually return to this area, whether it’s the same ones or it’s new ones coming into this area. It’s a natural habitat for them. That’s what we’re looking to do, kind of a long-term solution to help mitigate what’s going on at these locations. And also actually allow the beavers to maintain somewhat of a population there, to maintain that continuity of the environment.”