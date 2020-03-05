Two-alarm fire deals heavy damage to home near Keymar, fire marshal says

A three-story single-family house fire was severely damaged by a fire near Keymar early Thursday morning.
On Thursday at about 1 a.m., occupants of a home in the 8200 block of Mumma Ford Road, near the Frederick County line, discovered it had caught fire, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
It took about 80 firefighters about 90 minutes to control the two-alarm fire, according to the notice. The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responder.
One occupant of the home refused treatment for smoke inhalation, the notice reads, and one firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor burns.
The fire marshal estimates $200,000 worth of damage to the structure and $100,000 in lost contents, according to the notice.
Even though the cause of the fire is under investigation, investigators don’t believe criminal intent was behind it, according to the notice. Smoke alarms were present in the home.