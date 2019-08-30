Advertisement

Keymar man suffers flash burns, is flown to hospital for treatment

Catalina Righter
By
Carroll County Times |
Aug 30, 2019 | 10:43 AM

A Keymar man was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Thursday to be treated for non-life-threatening burns.

The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a Keymar residence Thursday, Aug. 29 at about 4:15 p.m. An investigation found that the man was preparing to burn trash. While lighting the burn barrel, vapors ignited, leaving him with flash burns.

Advertisement

The injuries were non-life-threatening according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

A Maryland State Police helicopter transported the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Preliminary investigation found that the cause of the incident was accidental, according to the notice.

Advertisement
Advertisement