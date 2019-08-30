Keymar man suffers flash burns, is flown to hospital for treatment

A Keymar man was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center on Thursday to be treated for non-life-threatening burns.
The Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a Keymar residence Thursday, Aug. 29 at about 4:15 p.m. An investigation found that the man was preparing to burn trash. While lighting the burn barrel, vapors ignited, leaving him with flash burns.
The injuries were non-life-threatening according to a notice of investigation from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
A Maryland State Police helicopter transported the man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Preliminary investigation found that the cause of the incident was accidental, according to the notice.