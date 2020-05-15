In drive-thru viewing, police officer and firefighter Elwood Kauffman mourned at Westminster fire station

Westminster Fire Engine and Hose Co. No. 1 life member Elwood Kauffman, 88, died Tuesday and, at his family’s request, his viewing was held Friday afternoon at the Westminster fire company.
A drive-thru format was used to remain in compliance with social distancing regulations throughout the viewing. A photo of Kauffman, along with his helmet and a turn-out coat were displayed in the station.
Kauffman was the beloved husband of Iris B. Kauffman, his wife of 35 years. He served as a full-time engineer for the Westminster Fire Department in the late 1950s. He then worked for the Westminster and Howard County police departments.
He worked for years as a deputy Maryland State Fire Marshal (FM-1), where he was an arson investigator in the Carroll County and Howard County region. After his retirement from the Fire Marshal’s Office, Kaufman was a bailiff for Carroll County Circuit Court for more than 12 years.
Kauffman was born in Carroll County on Oct, 6, 1931 to the late Margaret Essich Kauffman and J. Ralph Kauffman. He was a 1949 graduate of Westminster High School.
Kauffman was a former member of St. Benjamin’s Lutheran Church in Westminster. Upon moving to Plum Creek in Hanover, Pa, he attended Grace United Methodist in Hanover.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Although attendance at the funeral service will be limited to immediate family, other guests are welcome to join virtually or by phone.