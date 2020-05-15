In drive-thru viewing, police officer and firefighter Elwood Kauffman mourned at Westminster fire station

Malden Miller, left, and Doug Graf are greeted by Phillip Kauffman, Bonnie Briscoe and Kathleen Shatzer as they drive the privately-owned retired Westminster Engine 31 into a drive-up viewing for J. Elwood Kauffman in the equipment bay at the Westminster fire company Friday afternoon, May 15, 2020. Kauffman worked as an arson investigator for the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and was a lifetime member of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department where he would have celebrated 55 years later this year.(Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)