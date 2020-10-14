Katana Sushi to open third Carroll County eatery in Eldersburg

Katana Sushi will open another restaurant in Carroll County in mid-2021, with a location at the Liberty Exchange business center in Eldersburg joining the restaurant’s locations in Mount Airy and Westminster, according to a news release.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, including teriyaki entrees, hibachi and a variety of sushi rolls, according to the release.
Katana, founded 15 years ago, will join the 40-acre business park about two miles northwest of the intersection of Md. 26 and Md. 32. Liberty Exchange currently has a mix of retail, food and healthcare tenants, including 1623 Brewing Company and Basta Pasta.
"Liberty Exchange exudes a modern and energetic environment and we were searching for a new project with a mixed-use element and a built-in daytime audience for our next Carroll County location,” Jimmy Chang, Katana founder, said in the release. “We like our spot near the front of the business community to make it easier for our customers to find us.”
Katana inked a lease with St. John Properties for more than 3,000 square feet of space located at 5959 Exchange Drive.
"We expect this concept to become an extremely strong traffic generator based on the uniqueness of the food offering,” said Bill Holzman, vice president of retail leasing for St. John Properties. “We have a high degree in confidence for the long-term success of the restaurant based on its strong track record, ownership and lack of Japanese-style restaurants in the immediate area.”
Katana’s Mount Airy and Westminster locations have both received combined four-star ratings from Yelp users.