Chouffe, a police dog with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, receives donation of body armor

Chouffe, a K9 member of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, now has body armor thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest is bullet and stab proof and was sponsored by Pat and Dixie Stansbury of Stansbury Tree Service, Westminster. Written across the vest is “Gifted by Stansbury Tree Service, Inc.”.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States. The body armor for police dogs knowns as K9 officers is made in the United States and is custom fitted.
The organization has provided over 4,210 vests to police dogs in all 50 states through the help of both private and corporate donations. Each vest costs between of $1,744 and $2,283.
U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed with law enforcement or related agencies are eligible to apply for the program. Police dogs with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.