K9 Chouffe, of Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, to receive donation of body armor

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K9 Chouffe will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
K9 Chouffe’s vest is sponsored by Pat and Dixie Stansbury of Stansbury Tree Service in Westminster and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Stansbury Tree Service, Inc.” Delivery is expected in eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States, according to the release. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest, according to the release. For more information, call 508-824-6978 or visit www.vik9s.org.