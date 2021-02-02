Applications for Carroll County Circuit Court judge vacancy being accepted

Because of the retirement of the Honorable Thomas F. Stansfield on June 13, a vacancy exists on the Circuit Court for Carroll County. This vacancy is to be filled by appointment of Governor Hogan.
According to a news release from the Maryland courts system, any judge or lawyer interested in appointment to this vacancy should complete the personal data questionnaire which is available as a downloadable document on the judiciary’s website, www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect (revised Jan. 25). Any applicant who reapplies to a commission with whom they have filed a personal data questionnaire within the past two years need not file a new questionnaire. The candidate may submit a letter stating that he or she is reapplying and submit any changes that have occurred since the submission of the earlier questionnaire.
Any questions about the application process should be directed to Debra Kaminski at 410-260-1271 or Ebonye Caldwell 410-260-1289 at the administrative office of the courts or via the Maryland Relay Service (TTY/Voice) 1-800-735-2258.
The completed personal data questionnaire and two writing samples (17 copies total) must be received by Kaminski or Caldwell in the administrative office of the courts, Human Resources Department, 187 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Fourth Floor, Annapolis, MD, 21401, by 4:30 p.m. on March 1.