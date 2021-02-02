Applications for Carroll County Circuit Court judge vacancy being accepted

According to a news release from the Maryland courts system, any judge or lawyer interested in appointment to this vacancy should complete the personal data questionnaire which is available as a downloadable document on the judiciary’s website, www.mdcourts.gov/judgeselect (revised Jan. 25). Any applicant who reapplies to a commission with whom they have filed a personal data questionnaire within the past two years need not file a new questionnaire. The candidate may submit a letter stating that he or she is reapplying and submit any changes that have occurred since the submission of the earlier questionnaire.