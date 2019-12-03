On Monday evening, in a courtroom in Westminster, Richard Titus took an oath and was invested as a judge of Circuit Court of Carroll County Maryland. After taking the oath, Titus’s family — his wife Marlene, daughter Emily, son Drew and his fiance, Miranda Kotidis — helped drape the black robe of the judiciary over his shoulders.
After taking a seat on the bench along with Judges Thomas Stansfield, Fred Hecker and Maria Oesterreicher, Titus noted that traditionally, a newly invested judge might say some words about their role in the court, but in his case, he preferred to offer up a quotation.
“I thought I might quote that famous lyrical poet it — and anyone who knows me knows that if I am quoting this there is something seriously amiss — but from the lyrical poetry of the Grateful Dead,” Titus said. “What a long strange trip it’s been.”
Monday does not mark Titus’s first time on the bench in Carroll County. He was first appointed to the circuit court in 2016 by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to fill the vacancy left by retiring Judge Michael Galloway. According to Maryland law, judges appointed to the circuit court must run for election if they wish to continue to serve on the bench, and then serve in 15-year terms upon winning, up until the mandatory retirement age of 70.
In November 2018, however, Oesterreicher ran against Titus for his seat on the Circuit Court and won.
But on Nov. 2, Hogan again appointed Titus to the Carroll County Circuit Court, this time to fill the vacancy left by Judge Barry Hughes, who retired on March 29.
“My first reaction when I learned of the governor’s selection was, ‘Man, that name sounds familiar,'" Judge Hecker joked during his comments at Titus’s investiture. “Of course my second reaction was we are extremely excited to have you back. As a member of this court for over two years you distinguished yourself as a hardworking and thoughtful steward of the law.”
Raised in Chevy Chase, Titus graduated from the University of Baltimore School of Law and took his first legal job as a law clerk for former Judge James McAuliffe Jr., with the Montgomery County Circuit Court. He would later clerk for the the now-retired Judge Raymond Beck on the Carroll County Circuit Court, before joining Hollman, Maguire, Titus, Korzenewski and Luzuriaga, Chtd. firm, where we worked for more than 20 years before his first appointment to the bench in 2016.
And now that he’s back, Titus said he’s most interested in getting back to his desk in the court house, and taking cases in the court room. He closed his remarks Monday by noting that this time, they would be forgoing a celebratory party after the investiture.
“Rather than having some big party, what I really look forward to the most," he said, “is getting back to work.”