Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Richard Roger Titus to the Carroll County Circuit Court, the governor’s office announced Friday.
The appointment fills a vacancy left by Judge J. Barry Hughes, who retired March 29 after turning 70 years old — the mandatory retirement age for Maryland’s judges.
Hogan previously appointed Titus to the Circuit Court in 2016, filling a spot on the bench left open after the retirement of Judge Michael Galloway. By law, judges appointed to the Circuit Court must run in a nonpartisan election if they wish to continue serving. If re-elected, they serve 15-year terms.
In last November’s election, Maria Oesterreicher won about 53 percent of the vote to top Titus, who was appointed to the bench in 2016. Oesterreicher became the first female Circuit Court judge in Carroll County history.
Titus worked as an attorney in Carroll County for more than 20 years and, according to Hogan’s announcement, has practiced law for 28 years.
Hogan’s office also announced Friday that he has appointed Victor Del Pino to Montgomery County District Court.
“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” Hogan said in a statement. “I have confidence that Mr. Titus and Mr. Del Pino will be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of Carroll County and Montgomery County admirably.”