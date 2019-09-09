Potential partial redistricting, budget unknowns discussed in meeting of Carroll school board, commissioners

The project was discussed at a Carroll County Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing Aug. 20, which can be viewed on video through the county’s online meeting portal. The proposed development ran into roadblocks because of a county policy called the Concurrency Management and Adequate Public Facilities Ordinance. It states that, “Any subdivision located in a school attendance boundary that is determined to be inadequate will be placed in a development queue.” The proposed development would have been served by Freedom Elementary.