Filmmaker John Waters to present one-man comic monologue at Carroll Arts Center in May

The Carroll Arts Center announced Wednesday that celebrated Baltimore native, author, director and cult hero John Waters will appear onstage in Westminster in May.

Waters will bring his new spoken word show, “End of the World” to the arts center, 91 W. Main St., Westminster, on May 13, at 8 p.m.

The original one-man presentation is described as a fast-moving comic monologue “about today’s despair and diseases, though desires and desperation break through with an insane optimism that welcomes all audiences into a new dawn of depravity.”

In addition to purchasing tickets to the performance, set at $75 apiece, fans can purchase an additional $50 ticket for “Group Therapy,” a short private post-show Q&A with Waters on the Carroll Arts Center stage. Group Therapy ticket holders will receive a signed poster and get a selfie-taking opportunity during the private post-show event.

The filmmaker, 76, was raised in Lutherville and can trace his roots to Carroll County, according to a 2021 episode of the PBS show, “Finding Your Roots,” which explores the ancestry of celebrities.

Waters’ great, great grandfather, Somerset R. Waters, lived on a Mount Airy farm and owned enslaved people in the years leading up to the Civil War, according to the show.

“It’s appalling,” Waters said in 2021. “I should go spit on his grave.”

Waters has spent his career championing Baltimore’s misfits and other quirky characters, and has written and directed 16 movies, including “Pink Flamingos,” “Female Trouble,” “Polyester,” “Hairspray,” “Cry Baby,” “Serial Mom,” and “A Dirty Shame.”

He is the author of 10 books including his first novel published in May, “Liarmouth: A Feel Bad Romance.”

In June, it was announced that Waters would get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles during a ceremony this year.

Waters is on the board of directors for the Baltimore Museum of Art as well as the Maryland Film Festival, and in May 2016, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts by the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

Members of the Carroll County Arts Council can get 10% off general admission tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org or by calling the box office at 410-848-7272.