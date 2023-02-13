JeannieBird Baking Company in Westminster creates sweet and savory specials for Valentine’s Day

Hannah Null, pastry chef at JeannieBird Baking Company, makes raspberry danish. Preparations are underway for Valentines Day at JeannieBird Baking Company. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Bernie Vogel, owner of Westminster’s Main Street mainstay JeannieBird Baking Company, said though the bakery was closed to customers Monday, his kitchen staff was busy preparing for the big day on Tuesday — Valentine’s Day — creating themed desserts and preordered special dinners for two.

The bakery, located at 42 W. Main St. in Westminster, is “stocked to the brim,” with sweet treats that can be purchased on Valentine’s Day beginning at 7 a.m., Vogel said.

Baker's Assistant Julia Sundsvold watches as Baker's Assistant, Mary Laudeman stirs the ingredients for chocolate mousse and Hannah Null, Pastry Chef, ices a carrott cake at JeannieBird Baking Company. Preparations are underway for Valentines Day at JeannieBird Baking Company. (Jeffrey F. Bill)

The bakery’s display cases will be filled with extravagant chocolate creations, including New York-style raspberry white chocolate cheesecake, chocolate mousse in an edible Belgian dark chocolate tulip cup, chocolate raspberry ganache tart with raspberry liqueur and fresh raspberries, and chocolate supreme cupcakes topped with chocolate shavings. Sparkling glitter-topped shortbread cookies in the shape of hearts will also be available.

Packaged shortbred cookies for Valentine's Day at JeannieBird Baking Company. Preparations are underway for Valentines Day at JeannieBird Baking Company. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Carroll County Times)

Vogel said about 50 couples will enjoy the chef’s special Valentine’s dinner for two. Customers had three dinners to choose from, including braised beef short ribs, crab cakes or Chicken Fricassée, a French stew.

Vogel said each preordered meal comes with a vegetable, starch and salad and wine pairing suggestions, and will be available only for those who preordered, on Tuesday.

Vogel said he is thankful to Carroll County residents for their continued support of the bakery.

“The community has kept us warm and whole, and we’re grateful,” he said.