‘I have absolutely loved it there’: Union Mills Homestead executive director Jane Sewell retires after 20 years

Jane Sewell has dedicated 20 years of service to the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, Inc. as its executive director, responsible for the operation and interpretation of the historic site north of Westminster.
Sewell announced her decision to retire, effective Feb. 1, in a news release from the Union Mills Homestead Foundation, Inc. She said the decision to do so was difficult, but she is prepared to move on to other endeavors.
“It’s always hard to leave something you’ve become such a part of, but the time is right for me to move on and do other things,” Sewell said. “I love to travel and haven’t had much time to do that in recent years, so I’m hoping the [coronavirus] pandemic will be over with so I can do that a little bit more.”
Sewell took over as executive director after her predecessor, Esther Shriver, retired. Since then, she has successfully managed the organization through a period involving many accomplishments, according to the release. The organization received major grant funding from the State of Maryland for restoration of the roofs on the historic property structures and Sewell helped expand the public event schedule as well.
One of the organization’s most notable successes is the Maryland Microbrewery Festival, a regional event that attracts nearly 4,000 people on the last Saturday of September. Sewell said the event was started 15 years ago as one of the first craft brewery festivals in the area, which now boasts about 20 different craft brewers and beer vendors every year.
This year’s festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, a disappointment for the Union Mills Foundation, Inc. as a whole.
“It’s such a wonderful event, such a happy day, and everyone loves it,” Sewell said. “It attracts families, people set up tents, and we have wonderful food vendors with a variety of different foods. People bring chairs, listen to music, drink beer, and eat good food.
“What better way to spend a day?”
Sewell served as co-chair of the Celebrating America initiative in Carroll County, highlighting the many history-related organizations in the county, according to the press release. She was also appointed by the county commissioners as a member of the county’s long-term advisory council and effectively served to advance the Union Mill’s Homestead’s relationship with the Carroll County Government, which owns organization’s property.
The Union Mills Homestead Foundation, Inc. was founded in 1964 to operate and preserve the Union Mills Homestead, which dates to 1797, according to the release. The Union Mills Homestead, founded by Andrew and David Shriver, Jr., sees visitation in excess of 10,000 people a year and each summer season the Union Mills Homestead is open for public tours of the historic property.
Since the organization’s founding, it has hosted tours of the historic Homestead of the Shriver family. The restored Shriver Grist Mill is a major attraction at the site and provides a unique working example of a mill, furthering the community’s understanding of flour milling in the early industrial growth of the region.
Sewell said she is most proud of the partnerships and collaboration Union Mills Homestead has developed with other county organizations over the years, specifically the Carroll County Farm Museum, the Carroll County Public Library, and the Carroll County Historical Society.
She is seeking out volunteer opportunities to remain connected to the community and will likely devote any additional free time to her pony or a few rounds of golf.
“I’m going to miss the day-to-day communication we have and the connections we have throughout the county,” Sewell said. “When you have a job and want to be there from when you get up in the morning, you know that’s where you want to be. I have absolutely loved it there, there’s been challenges along the way but the whole day-to-day existence of the site has just been wonderful to me.”