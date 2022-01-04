xml:space="preserve">
Two-car crash in Westminster results in minor injuries

By
Carroll County Times
Jan 04, 2022 3:44 PM
Emergency personnel from the Westminster fire and police departments and the Reese & Community Fire Company work to extricate a person from a vehicle Tuesday at the intersection of Route 31 and Uniontown Road in Westminster shortly before noon. (Dylan Slagle)

Emergency personnel from the Westminster fire and police departments and the Reese & Community Fire Company worked to extricate a person from a vehicle at the intersection of Route 31 and Uniontown Road in Westminster following a crash shortly before noon Tuesday.

Two cars were involved in the incident and two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Joshua Evans, deputy chief with the Westminster Fire Department. They were both transported to area hospitals.

“One vehicle sustained moderate damage and was down into a ditch and fire companies had to utilize rescue tools to free the victim from that car — it took about 10 minutes,” Evans said.

Westminster police are investigating the cause of the crash.

