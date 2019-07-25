‘I just considered it a privilege’: Sykesville man works toward launch of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

In the 1990s, the world was struck by the significance of the Hubble Space Telescope. The observatory was plastered on glossy magazine covers and the astronomical community learned more and more about the universe with each day it investigated the cosmos.
It wasn’t long, though, until people began to eye the next major step in expanding our understanding of the universe.
And that’s when Keith Parrish got a call about the Next Generation Space Telescope — a large infrared telescope that would serve as a key observatory for thousands of astronomers across the world. A representative from the project, now called the James Webb Space Telescope, laid out some of the details, such as its size and the extreme temperatures at which it would have to operate.
Parrish laughed.
“I’m like, ‘That’s not possible,’ ” said Parrish, 52. “Not by any technology we have, not by anything we’ve ever done before.”
But now, after working with NASA for about 28 years — specifically on the Webb telescope, in various roles, since 1997 — those seeming scientific impossibilities are getting closer to becoming reality. After delays, the telescope, which will have greater light-gathering capabilities than Hubble, allowing humans to examine the earliest galaxies, is expected to launch in March 2021.
Parrish, who has lived in Sykesville for 15 years, is one of the Carroll County residents helping that come to fruition. Growing up in Baltimore, he attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, a public magnet school, before he started at the University of Maryland with hopes of becoming an aircraft designer. With the Goddard Space Flight Center in the vicinity, he started to become aware of the “huge aerospace structure” there with satellites.
He later got a job at Loral, a company that wrote software for the ground system for Hubble, before an opening in the thermal cryogenic group surfaced at Goddard, and he “jumped on it.”
“When James Webb came along, I just considered it a privilege,” Parrish said. “We wouldn’t be doing this if Hubble wasn’t successful.”
As the commissioning manager, Parrish is responsible for overseeing the observatory contract with Northrop Grumman, making sure that what the aerospace and defense company is doing aligns with the mission’s engineering objectives.
He is also charged with mitigating possible risks that could arise during the commissioning period — the first six months after the launch — such as making sure the midcourse correction, a phase needed to reach L2, where it will orbit the sun, goes smoothly.
“That’s a very critical maneuver, and we’re on the clock to do it,” Parrish said. “We don’t have forever.”
If the correction doesn’t occur properly within a few days of launch, they don’t get to L2, Parrish said. That spot, which is one million miles away from Earth, is key — it allows the telescope to stay lined up with the Earth as it orbits the sun, enabling the sunshield to guard the scope from light and heat, according to NASA’s website.
Getting through the commissioning just right is a tall order. His colleague, Mike Menzel, said the commissioning required is some of the “most complex that’s ever been done robotically."
“Keith is probably one of the most brilliant systems engineers I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve worked with some good ones over the years,” said Menzel, the mission systems engineer.
Once the spacecraft is up and going, that’s when what Parrish calls the “most challenging, or nerve-wracking” part of the mission comes into play: the approximately 180 deployments it undergoes as it unfurls over the course of about two weeks . Since the telescope is so large, it has to be tightly folded to fit into the Ariane 5 rocket for launch, and then be fully rolled out once it reaches space.
“It’ll be a couple weeks of high anxiety, with like, small celebrations all along the way,” Parrish said. “We’ll go ‘Wow, we did this one,' now we get to move to level two. Now level three. We just to march through all the deployments.”
It’s far from the only engineering challenge the telescope has to face. Since it’s a sensitive infrared telescope, it can pick up light or heat not in the visible spectrum, so it has to be extremely cold to operate properly. That way, the scope doesn’t only see the “heat coming off itself,” Parrish said.
To do so, the plan is to use a shield to block out the sun so it can cool down to a few degrees above absolute zero. Once everything is deployed, it takes about three months to get from room temperature to the extreme lows, Parrish said.
“And then, once we get cold enough, then we can start doing science,” he said. “It’s kind of mind-boggling.”
The initiative hasn’t been without its obstacles. The project, which is estimated to cost more than $9 billion, had an original launch date planned in the 2000s. It’s since been held up multiple times, and pushed to its current expected launch date after a delay in 2018.
Parrish can attest to how long the project has been in the works. The day he received the call about the Next Generation Space Telescope was the same day he found out his wife was pregnant with his oldest son, who will be a senior at the University of Maryland in the fall.
Internally, they hoped launch would be sooner than 2021, aiming to be ready by November 2020. But that didn’t exactly pan out after two electronics boxes failed prior to thermal vacuum testing, among other fixes, said Bill Ochs, the project manager.
“That takes time,” he said. “Because it’s not just pop something off, switch these boxes out — it takes multiple weeks to be able to do that.”
Parrish is looking forward to seeing the scientific capabilities that can come of the project, like being able to chemically sample atmospheres of other planets around other stars.
“I work on this every day, and I don’t even know how we do that,” Parrish said. “That just blows my mind.”
The Webb telescope will operate farther from Earth than the Hubble telescope, using an 18-part primary mirror with an area over six times larger and about 100 times more powerful than Hubble’s, according to NASA’s website, allowing it to collect more light. Its greater light collection will permit Webb to look deeper into space than Hubble — enabling observation of the universe’s earliest stars and galaxies.
Though the launch and future discoveries are expected to be meaningful, Parrish, once again, is starting to think about what comes next. He wants younger people to have opportunities similar to those he and his colleagues have had over the last couple decades.
“[We] want to make sure that we do everything right," he said, "so that there’s another mission even better after this.”