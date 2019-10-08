The Historical Society of Carroll County has hired a new executive director and announced that he will start later this month.
Steve Jakobovic, of Charlottesville, Virginia, comes with a financial background after a decade of working for an asset management firm that partnered with endowments, foundations and other nonprofits to help with their investing needs, according to a news release from the Historical Society.
“The Historical Society of Carroll County has accomplished so much since its founding in 1939, and I’m excited to join the mission of bringing Carroll County’s history to life," said Jakobovic via news release. “I look forward to joining the society’s board, staff and, most importantly our group of over 80 dedicated volunteers in telling the story of Carroll County.”
According to the news release, Jakobovic has a passion for culture and history with a master’s degree in sociology and has volunteered for the Louisa County Historical Society and Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Jakobovic also has experience curating, which he did for the Louisa County Historical Society that accompanied its 1950s Oral History Project.
“I am delighted that Steve will now be at the helm of the Society,” said Historical Society of Carroll County Board of Trustees President Frank Batavick via the news release. “He promises to bring a fresh vision and a heightened degree of energy to the position. He impressed us during the interviews, and I am certain he will impress all who meet him in the coming months.”
Jakobovic will start in his new position Oct. 21. He is expected to be in Westminster on Tuesday as the Historical Society hosts a business networking event in continuing the celebration of the society’s 80th anniversary. There will be a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. at the society, 216 E. Main St., Westminster.