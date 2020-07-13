Jaime Elliott named Carroll Hospital’s 2020 Patient Care Tech of the Year

Jaime Elliott said she is known for her trademark smile.
Elliott, a patient care technician in the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at Carroll Hospital, is the first medical professional patients see when they are brought in to receive outpatient care. She greets every patient with that trademark smile, and it has been known to brighten patients’ spirits.
Elliott was named Carroll Hospital’s 2020 Patient Care Tech of the Year on June 18, according to a news release, and she was chosen for her exceptional patient care and teamwork skills.
“This award means a lot to me,” Elliott said. “They have it every year and I get nominated, but I’ve never really gotten the big award. It just shows what kind of person I am, my kindness, I’m caring. It shows what kind of worker I am, I’m hard-working and I take very good care of my patients.
“It also shows my SPIRIT values of Carroll Hospital.”
Carroll Hospital’s SPIRIT values are Service, Performance, Innovation, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork, according to the hospital’s website, and they correlate with the hospital’s overall mission and vision to provide superior medical treatment and compassionate patient care.
Elliott has been working at Carroll Hospital for 20 years. She takes each patient’s vital signs, asks them how they’re feeling, and prepares the patient for their visit with a nurse, who then gets the patient ready to see his or her doctor for further treatment.
Linda Grogan, Carroll Hospital’s executive director of women’s children’s and surgical services, said Elliott received numerous recommendation letters for the honor.
“She has such a strong work ethic and she’s very committed to doing what’s best for the patients and the staff she works with 100% of the time,” Grogan said. “She’s full of energy and always has something pleasant to say to a person.”
The coronavirus pandemic has placed a new perspective on a lot of things, Elliott said, and she has seen additional stress in a few of her patients. The hospital follows a strict series of guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of the virus, including a mandatory usage of masks.
This set of regulations has brought a new perspective into Elliott’s personal and work life.
“They can’t really see my expression on my face and they can’t see my smile because all they can see are my eyes,” Elliott said. “Like I said, that’s my trademark, and when somebody smiles at you, you tend to smile back at them. It’s been hard wearing a mask and everything, so I try to communicate with my eyes.”
Elliott, who turned 40 in May, said this honor was a “bright, shining star” on this year. She continues to dedicate herself to her patients and is appreciative of small moments that make her — and her patients — happy.
“I like to make somebody’s day,” Elliott said. “I have a very positive attitude, I go into work with a very positive attitude, and I like to cheer everybody up around me with my personality. I like to make my patients smile, make them laugh, whatever it takes.”