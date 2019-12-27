“I like to think of him as Mr. New Windsor,” Thomas said. “He was very proud of the small town he lived in and grew up in. He had a real sense of community through his service with the Lions Club, the New Windsor fire department and several other civic organizations. He was really out to help people who needed help, whether that was through the fire service and providing fire protection or EMS care, whether that was the Lions Club and providing events for children and things like that; he always had an eye for trying to help people.”