“We didn’t have a lot of money and I didn’t have a trailer, but that sort of thing toughens you up and I am glad I learned in that way,” she said. “I bought my first trailer when I was 17 years old. Then one day my cousin drove up the driveway, beeping the horn on his old Chevy Impala. He said, ‘God told me to give you this car,’ and that is how I got a car to pull my horse trailer. Andy and I were going to events. We would sleep in barns because we couldn’t afford hotels.”