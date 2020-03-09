4 Carroll County Detention Center inmates overdosed, warden says all recovered

Four inmates who overdosed at the Carroll County Detention Center are back from the hospital and recovering, according to the warden.
“I’ve been here 20 years and I’ve never experienced anything close to this,” Warden George Hardinger said in an interview Monday.
The four men were in the day room of the intake center around 7 p.m. on Friday when they began showing signs of overdosing, such as nodding off, according to Hardinger. Detention center staff administered naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal treatment commonly known as Narcan, he said.
The men recovered after receiving naloxone and were taken to Carroll Hospital as a precaution, Hardinger said. The last inmate returned from the hospital at midnight, he said.
Hardinger said initial testing seems to indicate the inmates who overdosed ingested fentanyl. The warden said they are attempting to determine how the drugs got into the detention center. He said he did not know if the men who overdosed knew each other, noting that they were admitted to the detention center at different times.
The warden said he has never experienced two inmates overdosing at once, let alone four.
“This was off the charts,” Hardinger said.
After the inmates were taken to the hospital, emergency medical technicians remained in the lobby of the detention center for approximately one hour, in case anyone else overdosed, according to Hardinger.
There were approximately 11 men in the intake unit at the time of the overdoses, Hardinger said. The women are kept separate from the men. While the unit was searched for drugs, the remaining inmates were removed from the area, checked by medical staff, searched, and questioned, he said. A dog was brought in from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit to aid in the search, according to Hardinger. One “suspicious substance” was found and will be tested, he said.
“No one else appears to be at risk,” Hardinger said.
No one had been arrested in relation to the overdoses as of Monday afternoon, according to Tim Brown, spokesperson for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. He said the investigation is ongoing.
Generally, the intake center is where inmates remain for up to two weeks after they have made their first appearance in court or it has been determined that there will be no bail for the person arrested, according to Hardinger.
While the warden did not know to what extent the four inmates were searched before they overdosed, he spoke to the general search practices of the detention center.
When someone is admitted to the detention center, they must turn out their pockets and a corrections officer conducts a thorough pat-down over their clothes, Hardinger said.
After someone has had their first court appearance or it is determined they will not have an opportunity to post bail, the inmate is given a jumpsuit from the detention center to wear, according to Hardinger.
An inmate changes out of street clothes into the jumpsuit in front of a corrections officer so they can look for weapons or drugs, but Hardinger said they decide on a case-by-case basis whether to tell someone to remove their under garments for a “strip search.”
The courts have defined under what circumstances a strip search may be conducted, according to Hardinger. There needs to be a “clear and convincing” reason to have an inmate strip naked for a search, he said, such as the detention center receiving a tip that the inmate has drugs hidden on them.
A strong reason is also needed for a body cavity search, Hardinger said, and the search must be conducted by a medically trained professional, which can require a hospital visit.
As a result, not every person who is admitted to the detention center is strip searched or undergoes a body cavity search, according to Hardinger.