Manchester Town Council approves $52,000 grant for second inclusive playground at Christmas Tree Park

Manchester’s town council voted last week to use a $52,000 state grant for the installation of the second inclusive playground at Christmas Tree Park.

“We received word we were able to get funding from [the Community Parks and Playgrounds Program] for updating the equipment,” said Kelly Baldwin, director of finance for the town.

Advertisement

The Community Parks and Playgrounds Program provides funding to restore existing parks and create new parks and green spaces in Maryland’s cities and towns. Flexible grants are provided to local governments to help them rehabilitate, expand or improve parks.

Baldwin said the town also has $22,000 in the current budget to get additional equipment at Christmas Tree Park.

Advertisement

She said she met with a representative from Hailey’s Wish, a local foundation that supports the construction of inclusive play environments in Carroll County and surrounding areas. Inclusive playgrounds include equipment that allow children to play together regardless of their physical ability.

Measurements were taken and some options drawn up for using an existing walkway,, which means the playground will be adjacent to an Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk. For ADA compliance, the minimum sidewalk width is 3 feet.

In 2015, Hailey’s Wish worked with the town to secure its first inclusive playground in Christmas Tree Park by assisting with the purchase of $75,000 worth of accessible play components The new play area will include several free-standing components that allow children with disabilities to enjoy the equipment alongside their friends.

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

Baldwin said the town is going to remove a piece of play equipment currently in the park called a climber and replace it with a new set.

“That’s how we’re recommending ... you use the funds we’re getting through [the state Department of Natural Resources],” she said.

The ADA-compliant playground will include nets, slides, belts and climbers and provide space for kids to take a break and connect with others.

Baldwin said the budgeted funds would go toward another piece of equipment soon.

“Is the $22,000 from fiscal 2022?” Mayor Ryan Warner asked. Baldwin confirmed that it is.

Advertisement

The town expects to have the new inclusive playground equipment installed in the park by mid-June.

“The park is the best thing about Manchester,” Baldwin said.