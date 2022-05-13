Inaugural Veterans Day Celebration to honor all veterans, active military and their families set for Sunday

The inaugural Carroll County Veterans Celebration, planned to honor the county’s veterans and active military and their families with an afternoon of music, food and activities, is set for Sunday.

The family-friendly event will take place from noon to 4 p.m., at the Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster. All county residents are invited to attend the free celebration. Veterans will also receive a special gift, while supplies last.

“I want to emphasize this isn’t just for veterans,” said Commissioner Eric Bouchat, a District 4 Republican. “Please come out as a family and enjoy this event. It’ll be a wonderful day.”

This will be the first Veterans Celebration; the county government plans to host the event annually, growing the activities and attendance each year.

The afternoon will include live entertainment, food vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, military exhibits and craft vendors. The Six String Soldiers from the U.S. Army Field Band and Midnite Run will perform.

The event will also feature a resource fair, hosting many local veteran service organizations with helpful information and materials for veterans of all ages.

In March, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted to authorize the use of up to $15,000 in county funds to cover some expenses for the event. Commissioners partnered with the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council for the event. Organizers chose May, National Military Appreciation Month for the event and hope to use it to give back to veterans and their families in the community and to thank them for their service.

“No one knows how to celebrate and advocate for Carroll County veterans like our county,” said Commissioner President Ed Rothstein, a District 5 Republican. ”I am so excited to offer this new event; it is an awesome opportunity to thank those who have served our country and to have a fun, family-friendly day for everyone.”

At a meeting Thursday, Rothstein recognized Commissioner Richard Weaver for taking charge of the event. He also thanked the Veterans Advisory Council, the Department of Citizen Services, the county’s American Legion groups and veterans support organizations and nonprofits for pooling their resources to make the event possible.

“The veteran community deserves all the credit on this,” said Weaver, a Republican representing District 2. “These guys have done a tremendous job.”

Weaver said he expects thousands of guests to participate in the celebration.

According to the U.S Census, about 11,000 veterans live in Carroll County, with about 7,000 of them between the ages of 30 and 65.

Visit carrollcountymd.gov/veteranscelebration to find out more specifics about activities planned for the day. For more information about the celebration, contact the Department of Citizen Services at 410-386-3600 and for venue-related information, contact the Farm Museum at 800-654-4645.