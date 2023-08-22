Carroll County rushed $3,000 housing impact fee, state’s leading builders’ group says

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The head of the leading trade association for builders in Maryland said Carroll County rushed its decision to increase to its new housing impact fee, denying builders the opportunity to offer public opposition.

On July 27, the Board of Carroll County Commissioners voted to increase the fee from zero to $3,000 per single-family home beginning Sept. 1. The charge on developers is meant to provide funding for school construction.

“We learned about it when [it was passed],” said Lori Graf, chief executive officer with the Maryland Building Industry Association. “There was no public input, no real study done on what it would mean to the housing market. There was no study on the economic impact. There was no opportunity to give statistics on how this will impact the housing market.”

The association, formed in 2014, is a local chapter of the National Association of Home Builders. The nonprofit trade organization includes builders, remodelers and developers in counties around the state.

Impact fees are one-time payments imposed by local governments on property developers. The fee is meant to offset the financial impact a new housing development will have on public infrastructure, such as roads, parks, recreational facilities, water, sewage and schools.

This school impact fee amount would be charged to developers for each single-family home, town house and condominium and mobile home they build. For single-family homes it will be $3,000. Fees for the other categories have yet to be calculated.

Impact fees are not charged on the resale of homes.

Addressing Graf’s concerns Monday, Commissioners President Ed Rothstein said a public hearing was not required to increase the impact fee. Rothstein made the original motion to increase the impact fee, saying it was needed to raise revenue for new schools.

Commissioners first discussed the idea of imposing an impact fee on developers at a July 13 meeting. The board took their final vote on July 27.

Though there were no formal public hearings at those two meetings, Rothstein said as president of the board he would have “absolutely” allowed the Maryland Building Industry Association, along with builders and developers, the opportunity to comment. No one from the association or the county’s building industry offered input.

Commissioners voted 3-2 on July 27 to enact the fee. Commissioners Ken Kiler of District 2, Joseph Vigliotti of District 1, and Rothstein of District 5 voted in favor of enacting the fee; Commissioners Tom Gordon III of District 3 and Michael Guerin of District 4 voted against the measure.

“It was on the agenda for two weeks,” Rothstein said. “At first it was discussed at a meeting, and following that, another meeting was held for us to make a decision. I have often made it optional whether people can talk before a vote is taken. We try to be as fair and accommodating as possible. We try really hard to be transparent. I can honestly say we do a very good job at that.”

To offset the burden that new development places on schools, Carroll County has the authority to charge home developers a school impact fee when they apply for a residential building permit. The money that’s collected can only be used to build new schools or additions to existing schools to create room for more students.

There are no impact fee exemptions for developers after the Sept. 1 start date, Christine Winebrenner, the county government’s communications manager said.

“There aren’t a lot of permissible exemptions and historically they happened rarely,” said Ted Zaleski, director of the county’s Department of Management and Budget.

In 2012, commissioners set the school impact fee at zero due to declining school enrollment.

But last school year, Carroll County Public Schools enrollment climbed by more than 700 students, so county officials felt it was time to discuss raising the fee.

Revenue from the fee won’t go very far toward helping with new construction projects, according to Carroll County Public Schools Superintendent Cynthia McCabe.

“We are grateful for the support shown by the commissioners. However, the new impact fee will likely yield less than $1 million a year for school construction projects,” McCabe has said. “Of course, every penny is helpful and much appreciated, but this new funding will not dramatically change our planned projects.”

Zaleski said that depending on the number of building permits developers seek, the money collected from the impact fee will generate between $600,000 and $900,000 annually for school construction projects.

Graf said the impact fee cost likely will be passed on to buyers.

“Obviously, the added cost will be an added cost to consumers,” she said. “Every $1,000 added to the cost of a house, you price 2,881 people out of the housing market.”

Meanwhile, rising home mortgage rates are starting to have an impact on the market, she said. As of Monday, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage is 7.55%, up two basis points from last week, according to Bankrate, founded in 1976 as a publication for the banking industry.

“There’s not very much homebuilding going on,” Graf said. “There’s not just a housing shortage, there’s an affordability crisis.”