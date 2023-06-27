Woofstock at Taneytown Memorial Park raises more than $8,000 for Carroll County Humane Society

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Levi Haddock of Taneytown allows his Golden Retriever to socialize with another canine during the Humane Society of Carroll County's Woofstock at Taneytown Memorial Park on Saturday June 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

The Carroll County Humane Society raised more than $8,000 from its seventh annual Woofstock event last weekend at Taneytown Memorial Park. The funds will be used to pay veterinary bills for adoptable animals.

Hundred of humans enjoyed music, food and lots of time with pets at the free event, which serves to raise funds and awareness for the humane society and other rescue organizations, said event coordinator Nicole Ashe, of Hampstead.

“We reached out to every rescue we knew,” Ashe, 43, said, “and we charge for the vendor spots but all the rescues can come for free.”

More than 60 vendors and 40 partner organizations staffed stands at Woofstock.

Use of Taneytown Memorial Park was donated by the city.

This year marks the first time the event was held at Memorial Park. It was held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center before it outgrew the space, Ashe said. It was also the first year for Woofstock to feature a muscle car exhibition from the Venom Outlaws, a mobile escape room from BrainDrain Escapes, and alcoholic drink vendors.

Scarlett Koontz, 3, of Taneytown, is greeted by a potbelly pig named Daisy from Farm Sweet Farm, a farm animal rescue from Mount Airy, during the Humane Society of Carroll County's Woofstock at Taneytown Memorial Park on Saturday June 24, 2023. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Among friendly dogs attending Woofstock with their owners were six adoptable puppies in pens under the care of Adoption Option Dog Rescue. The nonprofit’s founder and president, Leana Janney, of Reisterstown, said Adoption Option pulls dogs and cats from shelters to be fostered in homes until they can find a forever home. The organization places pets in homes across Carroll, Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Frederick counties as well as in Baltimore city.

“[The Humane Society is] really supporting the adoption of all animals in need, not just their own, which is wonderful,” Janney said.

Beagle-Labrador siblings Summer, Bunny and Apollo lost a sibling to adoption during the course of the event, as did Foxhound-Pointer siblings Old Bay, Thrasher and Berger. The six puppies, each under a year old, regarded the humans and dogs around them with curious interest.

“I love that so many different groups are represented,” Janney said. “Everybody’s on the same wavelength; everybody here loves animals, and dogs especially. It’s just really cool to be surrounded by people that love dogs and just smile when they see dogs.”

Adoption Option Dog Rescue also sold merchandise to help defray veterinary bills. Janney said fostering a dog through her organization is free for anyone willing to open their home.

Woofstock 2023 wasn’t just about dogs: Reptiles, alpacas, a pig and three goats came ready to be social. Missy Saul, 45, runs a farm animal rescue out of her home in Mount Airy called Farm Sweet Farm, where Daisy the pig and goats Merlin, Shaw and Kingston live. Saul said that while horse rescues are abundant in Carroll County, there was a great need for sanctuary for smaller farm animals, which she took on.

“They invited all the rescues, which I thought was great because we don’t get a lot of invitees to come out to an event like this where there’s other rescues,” Saul said. “We can actually build relationships with other rescues and see how other people are doing things; so it’s really great.”

Farm Sweet Farm endeavored to raise funds by providing gifts of shirts and tumblers to donors and selling $10 tickets to a raffle for more than $750 of Yeti products and camping gear. Pig and goat feed was also available for $1.

Saul said kids really got engaged with the friendly animals.

“They’re very socialized, so they like being here and having their head rubbed and stuff,” Saul said of the animals. “A lot of kids, especially city kids, have never had the chance to actually pet a goat or pig before.”

