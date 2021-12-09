Holiday Hope: Human Services Programs of Carroll County offers many services for residents struggling with poverty

Human Services Programs of Carroll County may be best known for operating Carroll County’s shelter system, including the seasonal cold weather shelter. But the organization also offers many services designed to help people live more fulfilling lives, from parenting support to programs designed to promote financial independence and stability.
Human Services Programs is a nonprofit Community Action Agency made up of various programs that were created to meet unique needs of Carroll County residents struggling with poverty.
With a volunteer board of directors, community volunteers and around 70 employees, the organization works to administer emergency assistance, offer energy assistance, teach workforce development strategies, support expecting parents and provide shelter for those in the community who are homeless while assisting with the transition into permanent housing to enable self-sufficiency.
The organization operates three emergency shelters to accommodate the needs of homeless men, women and families year-round as well as a safe haven shelter and cold weather shelter.
The safe haven shelter serves homeless adults who suffer from a chronic mental illness; the cold weather shelter is open annually from the evening of Nov. 15 to the morning of April 1. Guests at the cold weather shelter receive a hot meal, shower, laundry services and a warm place to sleep.
Scott Yard, executive director of Human Services Programs, said the nonprofit assists 6,000 to 8,000 people a year, and at any point in time, there are around 100 homeless individuals at its shelters.
Yard said the pandemic also brought “a large amount of new participants” who hadn’t utilized the organization’s services in the past.
Human Services Programs is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Times’ annual campaign to drive donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community.
In addition to HSP, the Times and its partner, NWSB Bank, are raising funds for Access Carroll, BridgingLife, Carroll County Food Sunday and The Shepherd’s Staff.
“We work very closely with Carroll County government, the state government and the federal government for a series of programs,” Yard said. “Support from the community allows us to fill the gaps and continue to help people, whereas some grants might fall short.”
Yard said the Holiday Hope campaign allows Human Services Programs to heavily fund its supportive employment and financial education services. These programs are designed to help about 200 people increase their income and savings.
“We’re very thankful and grateful the Times continues with Holiday Hope,” he said. “It’s not only helping to lift people out of poverty, but also mobilizing the community and getting them involved in the solution.”
To participate in this effort, look for the Holiday Hope advertisement inside the print edition of the Carroll County Times or mail a donation to: Carroll County Times; Attn: Holiday Hope; 332-140 Village Road PMB 179; Westminster, MD 21157. When mailing your donation, make checks payable to one of the charities listed:
- Access Carroll
- Carroll County Food Sunday
- BridgingLife (formerly Carroll Hospice)
- Human Services Programs of Carroll County
- The Shepherd’s Staff
The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance.