Carroll County to offer HUD-funded long-term housing assistance to those with HIV/AIDS

During the meeting, Danielle Yates, chief of the county’s housing and community connections bureau, told commissioners that Baltimore City is one of such jurisdictions that administers funding in this way. She said her agency has been corresponding closely with the city to ensure that it would be able to offer assistance through the program. For families who receive long-term assistance through this program, it would be the eventual goal for them to transition to regular housing choice vouchers to free up spots in the program for other families, Yates said.