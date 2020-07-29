Trash fire spreads to garage in Taylorsville, but blaze extinguished quickly, chief says

About 30 firefighters from Carroll and Frederick counties responded to a house fire that the Winfield fire chief said was started after someone improperly disposed of smoking materials.
A plastic trash can sitting against the side of an attached garage caught fire and spread to the exterior siding in the 4300 block of Ridge Road in Taylorsville at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department news release and Chief Mark Davis.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about five minutes and there were no injuries, he said. The fire was started by accident, according to Davis.
“Smoking materials should be disposed of in a proper container,” Davis cautioned, recommending a metal trash can.
A neighbor happened to be outside when they saw the fire and alerted the home’s occupants so they could escape, according to the release and Davis.
The damage amounted to about $3,500, the release reads. The residents were not displaced, Davis said.
Firefighters also came from the Mount Airy, New Windsor, Sykesville and Libertytown (Frederick County) fire companies, Davis said.