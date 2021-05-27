Lightning suspected as cause of Sykesville house fire

A fire broke out in the attic of a Sykesville home and firefighters believe it was caused by a lightning strike from Wednesday night’s storm.
Mark Davis, fire chief of Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department, said residents of the Brass Eagle Court home in the 100 block were inside when the fire started and called 911. He said crews reported to the house in a timely fashion.
Davis said the fire was “most likely caused by lightning,” which isn’t uncommon during severe storms.
“Most strikes that hit buildings don’t result in significant fires, but sometimes they do,” he added.
Davis said the fire was contained to the attic, it caused about $50,000 worth of damage and the family had to be displaced. One firefighter had a minor injury, but was released from the hospital that same night, he said.
Winfield was assisted by crews from Sykesville and Gamber, as well as units from Howard and Baltimore counties. Davis said there were about 70 firefighters. He called it a busy night due to the storm.
Bill Rehkopf, public information officer for Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department, said they had various calls that night about downed wires and trees. He said it seemed the central part of Carroll County took the brunt of the storm.