Finksburg house fire leaves two with non-life-threatening burns

A Tuesday morning house fire in Finksburg left two with non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official with Reese Volunteer Fire Company.
At 4 a.m., 50 firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore and Howard counties, as well as Adams Company from Pennsylvania, responded to 2900 block of Cedarhurst Road to find a multiunit three-story wood framed house on fire, said Kati Townsley, public information officer for the fire company. She said flames were coming from the back and sides of the structure.
Townsley said the fire was contained and declared under control by 5:54 a.m. “due to the numerous hotspots and increased fire load and fire reigniting throughout the attic.” She said a a woman occupant of the house was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for non-life-threatening burns. A Reese volunteer firefighter also had burns, but refused treatment because they were minor, Townsley said.
She said later the cause of the fire is still under investigation.