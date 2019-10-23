The Carroll Hospital Total Health Expo will celebrate its 10th anniversary when it is held on Saturday, Oct. 26. While he couldn’t speak to turnout at the first event, Carroll Hospital multimedia specialist Tyler Ridge said the event has garnered a following in recent years.
“We had a little over 500 people last year, that’s adults and children together,” he said. “We’re hoping to do the same if not better.”
This year, the free event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital’s East Pavilion at 291 Stoner Avenue, in Westminster, and will feature health information, health screenings and fun activities for children — sometimes combining all three.
“We’re also going to have large inflatable lungs to pinpoint some lung health issues. It’s a great interactive exhibit for kids and parents,” Ridge said. "Two years ago we had a large inflatable colon, which is a little different than lungs, but it was a big hit. It was great to walk through and pinpoint different issues that could arise."
There will also be free face-painting and games for children, who are also encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes, according to Ridge.
“The kids also get their own special little goodie bag with samples that is reflective, so they can take it trick-or-treating if they want,” he said.
Adults will also get a goodie bag, Ridge said, useful for collecting any information dispensed by the many community partners and hospital departments that will be on hand to answer questions, from Carroll County Public Schools to the Krieger Eye Institute.
And building on the successes of past years, according to Ridge, the expo will once again feature an array of free health screenings, from diabetes screenings to pulmonary function tests to body fat analysis to basic dental and vision exams.
“We have a lot of health screenings that are usually something you might have to search for or are not offered at the same time,” Ridge said. “For this event we will offer a bunch of health screenings, for free, in one location and on one date.”
Also on offer for free or low cost, but requiring advanced registration, are a number of services offered by the Tevis Center for Wellness.
“We’re going to have acupuncture, facial analysis — which is something new that we started — massage, zero balancing, Reiki and reflexology,” Ridge said. "We also will have free food samples with recipes for healthy options are dietitians have prepared. You can take the recipe with you if you like the samples and make it at home. "
To learn more about those services or to register ahead of the expo, call 410-871-7000.
Lastly, it’s not just the 10th anniversary of the Total Health Expo, Ridge said, but the fifth anniversary of the Kahlert Regional Cancer Center.
“We are also celebrating that at the event and will have tours of the cancer center at the event so people can see what it’s all about,” he said. “See the technology that we’ve brought to the area, the service we’ve brought to the area and the great work that team does for patients who need cancer treatment.”
Some services may require advanced registration by calling 410-871-7000.