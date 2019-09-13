Retired thoroughbred racehorses find home in Taneytown, Maryland’s first sanctuary farm

Roo, for example, is what Stacie calls an “in-your-pocket” horse, meaning he likes to be in people’s business. During an interview, Tom stood next to the stall and Roo pressed his head against him, looking for pats or treats, perhaps. The 16-year-old was not as successful on the racetrack as some of his neighbors in the pasture. He competed in 16 races in his career, winning once and finishing third once. A spine condition ended his racing career. He came to Renaissance Farm slightly later than the other horses and was hand-fed every day by his previous owner, so Stacie is keeping him in a stall until he gets used to being outside and the weather cools down.