Carroll County commissioners to discuss federal grant to help homeless youth and young adults

An estimated 125 youth and young adults who are close to or already experiencing homelessness are helped annually in Carroll County, according to Continuum of Care, an agency that coordinates a community response to end homelessness in the county.

Celene Steckel, director of the county’s Department of Citizens Services, and co-chairperson of Continuum of Care for Carroll County, will go before the Board of Carroll County Commissioners Thursday to request permission to apply for and accept a federal grant of up to $600,000, to help young people experiencing homelessness.

The meeting is at 9 a.m. in Room 311 of the Carroll County Office Building, 225 North Center St., in Westminster.

Steckel said in an email Monday that a youth and young adult experiencing homelessness is typically defined as age 24 and under. In Carroll County, most youth at risk of homelessness are age 17 and older, she said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, many young people find themselves in a position where they’re without a home and left to fend for themselves. They find shelter in cars, vacant buildings, couch hopping with friends and families, and staying in places not meant for sleeping.

Commissioners will vote on the submission of the fiscal 2023 Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project grant to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a county briefing document states. The grant requires a 25% county match. The size of that match has not been determined.

The Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program is intended to reduce the number of youth experiencing homelessness in rural, suburban, and urban areas of the country, the Department of Housing and Urban Development website states. The goal for communities is to develop and implement programs intended to prevent youth homelessness.

To secure the grant, a plan must be established that includes the types of programs and services that would be most beneficial to the homeless youth of Carroll County.

The projects can include the rapid rehousing program that combines affordable housing assistance with voluntary support services, and temporary host homes.The goal of short-term host homes is to provide a safe, temporary space where the young person can move toward self-sufficiency.

“This funding requires a Coordinated Community Plan to be developed to address projects that would have the biggest impact on Carroll’s homeless youth,” Steckel said.

The county currently does not have a shelter designated for youth and young adults only.

“Youth ages 18 to 24 are able to use our adult emergency shelters, however, [they] often voice concerns with sheltering with an older homeless population, and because of this may refuse to come in for sheltering,” she said. “This could be a consideration for a project in our Community Plan Development.”

Since 2017, the Continuum of Care for Carroll County and the Carroll County Local Management Board, which works to advance the well-being of children, youth, and families, have joined together to identify and help homeless young people.

They also have participated in the state’s mandated Youth REACH MD, a count of those under the age of 25 who are homeless in Carroll County.

Youth REACH MD (Reach out, Engage, Assist, & Count to end Homelessness) is Maryland’s effort to better understand the number, characteristics, and needs of youth and young adults who are on their own without housing.

The county commissioners meeting can be livestreamed at https://www.carrollcountymd.gov/. The meetings can also be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDzdbrU6aIeKIqNQxmGbBhw.