Two occupants and two cats survived a fire that caused significant damage to an Eldersburg home and received response from units in Carroll and Howard counties Friday afternoon.
According to the Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department’s Twitter page, the fire occurred at the 1000 block of Courtland Drive, was under control in about 15 minutes and extinguished 10 minutes after that. The fire mainly affected the main floor and attic.
The Sykesville fire company received a call at about 2:22 p.m., said firefighter William “Bill” Flanagan, who noted that two occupants were home atthe time. The occupant heard a noise from upstairs and, upon investigation, noticed fire coming from one of the bedrooms. The occupants escaped unharmed.
A search and rescue team from the Gamber & Community Fire Company saved two cats that were in the home.
“The crews from Gamber were able to rescue the two cats that were in there and take them out to the family," Flanagan said. "So we’re very thankful for that, especially during the holiday season.”
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Dylan Slagle contributed to this story.