The 14th annual Holiday of Trees, Wreaths and Centerpieces, a contest sponsored by the Taneytown Heritage and Museum Association, opened Wednesday in the lobby of the Taneytown office of NWSB Bank.
Each year, residents, local businesses and organizations are invited to decorate an item in any or in all three categories — 4-foot trees, wreaths or centerpieces — to be displayed and voted on to benefit the Taneytown History Museum.
There is a silent auction and a collection box will be positioned by each item. Monetary donations are made via voting — each vote costs a penny. Voting closes on Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. and the entries with the most money collected will be awarded prizes. Winners will be announced and raffle prize winners will be drawn Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m.
The public is invited to come NWSB Bank for viewing and voting Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The bank is at 222 E. Baltimore St. in Taneytown.