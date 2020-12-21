Holiday Hope campaign moves within $2,000 of goal

A $1,000 anonymous contribution helped Holiday Hope climb to within $2,000 of its goal with three days remaining to donate.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
Mailed in donations were: $300 from Ross and Sue Ellen Lau in memory of Tim Smith, Camielle Schumacher and James W. Dungan; $200 from Pat Kohler and Jerry Diamond in memory of Charles W. Kohler; $200 from Terry Brothers Family in memory of Mom and Pop Fiore; $100 from Karen Harrington and family in memory of Jim Harrington; $100 from Joanne Craig in memory of Kathi Ingley; $100 from Thomas and Virginia Lockatell in memory of Peter and Joyce Lockatell; $50 from Roy and Shirley Lewis in memory of Susan Ellison.
More than a dozen other anonymous donations totaled $1,940, including $150 in memory of Elaine, Joe, and TJ Holechek, and Theresa and Jack Bentz and $40 in memory of revered deceased.
The new donations increased the total raised so for for the five nonprofits to $123,224,
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Four of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency. To make an online donation to The Shepherd’s Staff, go to shepstaff.org/product/donation-in-memory-of.
Go to carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.