Anonymous donation of $15,000 pushes Holiday Hope past $90K mark

An anonymous donation of $15,000 pushed Holiday Hope past the $90,000 mark.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
In all, $18,671 in new donations were processed, increasing the total raised for the five nonprofits to $94,526.
The two checks for $7,500 from the same donor were among the $16,000 in anonymous donations, including $100 in memory of Jeanette Sloman; $100 in memory of Charles and Doris Schubert and Paul Martin; $25 in memory of Bob Harrison and $25 in memory of Gertrude Vaio.
The newest online donations were: $500 from Terry Stafford in memory of Mark Stafford, $150 from Karen Strayer; $103 from Michael Armacost in memory of Harold & Doris Armacost and $50 from Henry Reiff.
Among the newly processed mailed-in donations were $100 from Deborah Leister in memory of Del and Joan Weimer; $100 from Bill and Treasa Gross in memory of Joseph W. and Lizzie Gross and Monroe W. and Helen Bear; $100 from Pat Gauthier; $100 from Les and Theresa Mariner in memory of Anne and Elmer Mariner and Richard Mariner; $100 from Marilyn Sawaya in memory of Ed Sawaya; $100 from the Carroll County Bee Hive Club; $100 from Ronald and Trudy Baker in memory of Richard, Flossie, Robert and Kenny Baker; $100 from Bebe Rush in memory of John Rush Sr. and Randy Rush; $100 from Kim and Michele Jordan in memory of John Jay Weibel; $100 from Marcie Smith in memory of John Tim Berchock and Paul Henry Smith; $100 from Ruth and Jim Bard in memory of Mary Bard; $100 from Charles and Arlene Diehl in memory of son Charles Diehl III; $100 from Richard and Romaine Koontz in memory of Teresa Levendusky; $100 from Darlene Thomas; $100 from Chuck and Morrisann Wilson; $53 from Cherie Tunzi in memory of “my husband Vito”; $50 from Deborah Hossler in memory of Hobert and Dorothy Bohn; $50 from Jim and Linda Hillman; $50 from Terry Brothers Family in memory of Maureen Oscor and Virginia Brothers; $50 from Darlene and John Hale in memory of Brent Donovan; $50 from Bill and Terri Vogel in memory of deceased family members; $40 from Mr. and Mrs. John Bucacink and $25 from S. Larue Crowl in honor of Mary Jean Crowl.
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Four of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency. To make an online donation to The Shepherd’s Staff, go to shepstaff.org/product/donation-in-memory-of.
Go to carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.