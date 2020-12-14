Online donations push Holiday Hope total to nearly $70K

With the help of a pair of $1,000 donations made online, Holiday Hope has nearly reached $70,000 in funds raised.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
The most recent online donations were $1,000 from Marla Roth in honor of struggling families, $1,000 from David Mucci, $200 from Kathleen Blair in memory of Rome J. Blair, $100 from Margo Cocchetto and $100 from Calvin Ball.
The most recent mailed-in donations were: $780 from “The Queen of Hearts” in memory of Marilyn Morton, Janet McDowell, Betty Chalson, Becky Larkin, and MaryJane White; $500 from Anita and Fred Rosen; $200 from Mary Adcock in memory of Maureen Brothers; $200 from Don and MaryAnn Roberts in memory of their loved ones; $150 from Bob and Jeannie Miller in memory of Helen & Arthur Miller, Larry Miller, Jake Miller, and Ruth & Jim Weishaar; $100 from Lisa and Joan Kelly and $100 from Steve and Charlene Lentzner in memory of son Michael Lentzner in addition to 1,490 donated anonymously.
In all, Holiday Hope has raised $69,915 for the five nonprofits with 10 days remaining in the campaign.
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Four of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency. To make an online donation to The Shepherd’s Staff, go to shepstaff.org/product/donation-in-memory-of.
Go to carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.