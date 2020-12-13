Holiday Hope more than halfway to goal after $5K from Adult Bible Class at St. John’s Lutheran Church

Holiday Hope is more than halfway toward its fundraising goal thanks in large part to a $5,000 donation from the Adult Bible Class at St. John’s Lutheran Church, which gave $1,000 to each of the five nonprofits being helped.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
In addition to the $5,000, another $950 was received by mail and $350 was received online to push the total collected to $63,995.
The other donations were: $250 from Serena Pelletier-Dickerman $200 from Mark and Janine Wilson in honor of healthcare workers battling COVID-19; $200 from Barbara Smith in memory of Ronald L Smith; $100 from Serene Lavender Farm; and $100 from George and Joy Grimm in honor of their children and grandchildren in addition to 450 donated anonymously.
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A6, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Four of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency. To make an online donation to The Shepherd’s Staff, go to shepstaff.org/product/donation-in-memory-of.
Go to carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.