Holiday Hope passes $55K thanks to anonymous donations

More than $5,000 in anonymous donations, including one check for $2,000 and another for $1,000, pushed Holiday Hope past the $55,000 mark.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
There were 21 anonymous donations mailed in and processed by NWSB Bank on Thursday, totaling $5,025.
Additionally, Holiday Hope is, for the first time this year, accepting online donations. The most recent batch of gifts received online were: $400 from Jeanette Gilmore, $100 from Morrisann Wilson; $100 from Laura Walsh; $100 from Andy Beyard in memory of Georgia Beyard; $50 from Wendy Lambertson; $25 from Krista Collins; and another $50 donated anonymously.
The new donations pushed the total collected for the five nonprofits to $55,265.
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Four of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency. To make an online donation to The Shepherd’s Staff, go to shepstaff.org/product/donation-in-memory-of.
Go to carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.