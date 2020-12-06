Holiday Hope surpasses $20K mark after $6,000 donation

Other donations were: $200 from Rebecca Burkholder (who earlier donated $300) in memory of two moms, two dads and one brother; $150 from Skip Fennell in memory of Dave Herlocker, Sam Alspach, and Sam Case; $150 from Nita Fennell in memory of Janet McDowell, Charlotte Steers, and Jane Reck; $125 from Calvin Miller in memory of friends and family we have lost, Betty Surasky, Martha & Irvin Miller, Sharon Miller, Sally Disney Miller and Mabel Disney and in honor of Bethany & Tom Enoff and Family, Dee Arrington, friends & family; $100 from June Miller in memory of Earl H Miller Sr.; and $100 from the Snyder Family in honor of Carlene Motter.