Holiday Hope surpasses $20K mark after $6,000 donation

Donald and Carla Bell made a donation in the amount of $6,000 to help Holiday Hope surpass the $20,000 mark.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, now in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal is to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
In addition to the Bells’ gift, Robert W. Lowe Jr. donated $500 in memory of Ruth D. Burrows and George and Leann Peck also donated $500.
Other donations were: $200 from Rebecca Burkholder (who earlier donated $300) in memory of two moms, two dads and one brother; $150 from Skip Fennell in memory of Dave Herlocker, Sam Alspach, and Sam Case; $150 from Nita Fennell in memory of Janet McDowell, Charlotte Steers, and Jane Reck; $125 from Calvin Miller in memory of friends and family we have lost, Betty Surasky, Martha & Irvin Miller, Sharon Miller, Sally Disney Miller and Mabel Disney and in honor of Bethany & Tom Enoff and Family, Dee Arrington, friends & family; $100 from June Miller in memory of Earl H Miller Sr.; and $100 from the Snyder Family in honor of Carlene Motter.
Those $7,825 in addition to another $1,220 in anonymous donations brought the total raised thus far for Holiday Hope to $20,395.
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A12, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Three of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated healthcare services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to www.carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency.
Go to www.carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.