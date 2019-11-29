“Poverty can be generational. If you lived in a household that experienced poverty, there’s a fair chance that the children are also going to experience that,” he said. “We work one-on-one with individuals to teach them how to do a budget, we have different workshops and one-on-one coaching. Once you establish a budget are you adhering to it? We look at credit scores so you can have more options for when you are looking for an apartment to lease and things like that.”