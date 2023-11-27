Donations sought for Carroll charities during annual Holiday Hope campaign, launching Giving Tuesday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

With Giving Tuesday and the season of generosity upon us, The Carroll County Times has again partnered with the Kahlert Foundation for the annual Holiday Hope campaign to support five Carroll County-based charity organizations.

The fundraising campaign begins Tuesday , and a kickoff happy hour event will be held Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Eldersburg Crossing, 1320 Liberty Road.

Advertisement

Holiday Hope has helped to raise more than $2 million for local charities since its inception. In 2022, the effort brought in just over $103,000 and this year’s goal is to raise $125,000 through community donations.

The Kahlert Foundation was established in 1991 by William “Bill” E. Kahlert. Kahlert, who died in 2011, was the co-founder of Evapco Inc., a worldwide manufacturer of evaporative cooling products, whose corporate office is in Taneytown. The foundation provides grants to organizations in Maryland and Utah (where Bill Kahlert’s granddaughter lives), with a focus on education, health care, youth services, veterans, and human service programs.

Advertisement

Ellen Finnerty Myers, executive director of the Kahlert Foundation, said it makes sense for the foundation to support the Holiday Hope campaign because it already has relationships with many of the same organizations the campaign supports.

“With our support of this program, we would love to see people join us in strengthening our community by making charitable gifts during this holiday season,” Myers said.

Myers encouraged charitable donations in any amount. She said each of the five organizations supported by the Holiday Hope campaign uses donations to help provide important services to those in need.

“People are in a giving mood during the holiday season,” Myers said. “Not only do they want to give gifts to their family and friends, but many people also want to give back, and Holiday Hope provides that opportunity for people to give back to their community. There are many different charities, so this allows you to pick one that speaks to you, that maybe has had an impact in your life or somebody you know. You can choose one or all that you would like to support with your gifts.”

Shepherd’s Staff, a privately funded nonprofit serving county residents in crisis by providing temporary assistance to resolve short-term problems, while empowering people to seek more permanent solutions for social and economic self-sufficiency.

Carroll County Food Sunday, a nonprofit that distributes a weekly, nutritionally balanced grocery package to more than 400 families per week in Westminster, Eldersburg and Taneytown.

Caring Carroll, a nonprofit founded in December 2007 that matches trained volunteers to assist with the nonmedical needs of older, isolated adults, 60+ years of age in Carroll County, with limited resources, who wish to continue living independently.

BridgingLife Hospice Care, a nonprofit that delivers palliative, inpatient hospice and home hospice care as well as grief support and other services to patients and their families in Carroll and Frederick counties as well as in Southern Pennsylvania and the greater Baltimore region, regardless of insurance coverage or financial situation.

The HOFFA Foundation, a nonprofit that provides addition recovery services to men. Established in 2019, the organization operates the HOFFA House in Sykesville, which provides stable living and addiction recovery resources to those between inpatient care and unsupervised home life.

Donations can be made online at http://bit.ly/cctholidayhope or by writing a check payable to one of the organizations above and sending to: Holiday Hope, 332-140 Village Road PM8179, Westminster, MD 21157. Include the form found on page A3 of the print edition of The Carroll County Times to receive a thank you card from the organization.