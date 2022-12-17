Holiday Hope: Human Services Programs of Carroll County has served the community for 35 years

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series running through December profiling the six local charities that will benefit from the 2022 Holiday Hope campaign, sponsored by The Carroll County Times and the Kahlert Foundation.

For more than three decades, Human Services Programs of Carroll County has designed programs to address the root causes of poverty in the county and help low-income households become more self sufficient.

Advertisement

Workers with the Family Support Center, part of the Human Services Programs of Carroll County, sort youth clothing and gifts for an upcoming holiday party, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

With about 70 employees, the nonprofit helps about 7,000 county residents each year. The group provides free clothing and home goods, emergency shelter for families and adults, help with electric and fuel costs, offers financial education workshops and free tax preparation services. It also maintains a 7,600 square foot community garden in Westminster, where it grows fresh produce to distribute to area food pantries and soup kitchens during summer months.

Advertisement

Scott Yard, executive director of Human Services Programs of Carroll County, said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on its services.

“There was a larger intensity of people in crisis, because of the lack of services, because everything closed for a year and a half,” Yard said. “People had much higher needs, because of COVID-19. So many services had capacity issues. It was a very hard struggle for our employees to provide services.”

In September 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary national moratorium on most evictions for nonpayment of rent to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Congress also provided a total of $46.5 billion for emergency rental assistance. The moratorium was extended through July 2021, but the Supreme Court in August 2021 issued a ruling that stopped any further extensions.

Since then, the nonprofit’s housing services program has had to help many more county residents, Yard said.

The nonprofit operates by holding fundraisers and obtaining money from the county, state and federal governments. Its operating budget for fiscal 2023 is $6.1 million, and the group’s fundraising goal for the year is $240,000.

Advertisement

Carroll County Breaking News As it happens When big news breaks, be the first to know. >

The organization’s goal is to help clients get help and remain stable and independent.

Advertisement

“We want to make sure people don’t have to come back,” Yard said.

The organization is located at 10 Distillery Drive in Westminster. For more information, call 410-857-2999, or visit https://hspinc.org.

The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance. To participate in Holiday Hope, donate online at tinyurl.com/42hvad5h or write a check payable to one of the organizations below and send to: Holiday Hope, 332-140 Village Road PM8179, Westminster, MD 21157. Include the form found inside the print edition of The Carroll County Times to receive a thank you card from the organization.