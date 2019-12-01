The Shepherd’s Staff is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Carroll County Times’ annual campaign aimed at driving donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community. In addition to The Shepherd’s Staff, the Times also partners with Access Carroll, Carroll Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice and Neighbors in Need Year Round. Donations should be mailed or dropped off at Carroll Community Bank, 1010 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster. This year, the Holiday Hope campaign goal is to raise $125,000 for the five organizations.