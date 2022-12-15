Holiday Hope: Carroll County Food Sunday provides food to anyone in need

Holiday Hope - Carroll County Food Sunday (CCFS) is a non-profit organization of volunteers and members of the community coming together as neighbors helping neighbors by supporting Carroll County residents in meeting their emergency and supplemental food needs. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Editor’s note: This story is part of a series running through December profiling the six local charities that will benefit from the 2022 Holiday Hope campaign sponsored by The Carroll County Times and the Kahlert Foundation.

A beacon of good in the community for the past four decades, Carroll County Food Sunday offers supplemental food to those who need it.

Carroll County Food Sunday is a client choice food pantry, which means those served get a chance to pick which foods they want and need. Executive Director Caroline Babylon said many of the organization’s clients are working poor who have been hit hard by food price inflation and a slow economy.

“Our demand has been increasing,” Babylon said, “and we will see holiday increases.”

The group donated more than 600 turkeys this Thanksgiving and plans to accommodate a similar level of demand for food around Christmas.

The organization offers canned goods, boxed goods, meat, milk vouchers, and a dozen eggs once per week to anyone in need. Carroll Food Sunday serves a wide and diverse population, Babylon said, and anyone with even the most remote food need is welcome at Carroll Food Sunday.

Food prices are up across the board, with egg prices having tripled in the past year. Babylon said demand at Carroll County Food Sunday has increased steadily since June and is likely to remain high if current economic conditions persist.

Carroll Food Sunday is open from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m on Saturdays. The address is 10 Distillery Drive in Westminster.

In Eldersburg, food is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays at 915 Liberty Road. Taneytown area residents in need of food can visit the organization from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. on Thursdays at 38 W. Baltimore St.

All locations will be closed between Christmas and New Year’s Day, Babylon said.

“Each shift has its own personality,” Babylon said, “but it’s a very welcoming place for clients and for volunteers. The volunteers really enjoy it and get a lot of satisfaction.”

The organization is always in need of volunteers, she said, and volunteer shifts are a manageable 90 minutes.

Carroll Food Sunday is also in need of donations, either food or funding. The organization is supported by the Kahlert Foundation, among others, and Babylon said the Carroll County Times Holiday Hope campaign is a wonderful end-of-year boost to ongoing fundraising efforts.

“Holiday Hope is so helpful because it lets us have the money to buy basics that we’re not usually going to get,” Babylon said.

To participate in Holiday Hope, donate online at tinyurl.com/42hvad5h or write a check payable to one of the organizations below and send to: Holiday Hope, 332-140 Village Road PM8179, Westminster, MD 21157. Include the form found inside the print edition of The Carroll County Times to receive a thank-you card from the organization. The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance.