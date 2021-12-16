Holiday Hope: BridgingLife expands hospice services and inpatient care in Carroll, surrounding counties

BridgingLife, formerly known as Carroll Hospice, has delivered nationally recognized care for 35 years to patients and their families in Carroll County and beyond.
Regina Bodnar, executive director of the organization, said through the years the group has expanded its services and outreach to not only care for patients in Carroll County but also to provide in-home and facility-based hospice, grief support and palliative care services in Carroll, Baltimore and Frederick counties, Baltimore City and portions of Pennsylvania.
“We’ve grown so we can provide services to those who are seriously ill but not reaching end of life,” she said. “We offer a full spectrum of hospice care.”
BridgingLife operates a 14-bed inpatient hospice unit at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, and a general 12-bed inpatient unit at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore. Future plans include extending BridgingLife’s palliative and end-of-life care and grief support services to Levindale Hospital and Grace Medical Center, both in Baltimore City.
Additionally, renovations have begun on the Dove House, the nonprofit’s inpatient hospice facility in Westminster, to increase capacity from eight to 14 beds and to refresh its patient and family rooms.
BridgingLife is one of five beneficiaries of Holiday Hope, the Times’ annual campaign to drive donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community.
“Dollars from Holiday Hope overwhelmingly allow us to provide care to those patients that need it regardless of their ability to pay,” Bodnar said. “The last thing I want is a family member to worry about money when they are losing a loved one.”
She said the community support they receive allows families to focus on “creating positive memories” with their loved ones.
In addition to BridgingLife, the Times and its partner, NWSB Bank, are raising funds for Access Carroll, the Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Carroll County Food Sunday and The Shepherd’s Staff.
To participate in this effort, look for the Holiday Hope advertisement inside the print edition of the Carroll County Times or mail a donation to: Carroll County Times; Attn: Holiday Hope; 332-140 Village Road PMB 179; Westminster, MD 21157. When mailing your donation, make checks payable to one of the charities listed:
- Access Carroll
- Carroll County Food Sunday
- BridgingLife (formerly Carroll Hospice)
- Human Services Programs of Carroll County
- The Shepherd’s Staff
The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance.
Bodnar noted Carroll County has the highest percentage of hospice use in the state, which she credits to the “well-deserved respect” the organization has earned during its existence.
Latest Carroll County News
“It really is a privilege to care for people at end of life and the only way to do a great job is to personalize care,” Bodnar said. “I’m proud of our team for doing just that.”