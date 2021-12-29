Time is running out to contribute to the Carroll County Times Holiday Hope giving campaign

Holiday Hope, the Times’ annual campaign to drive donations to organizations that help those in need in the Carroll County community, comes to an end around the first of the year.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, the effort has raised more than $93,000 as of Tuesday.
There is still time to donate to this effort, which raises funds for Access Carroll, BridgingLife (formerly Carroll Hospice), the Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Carroll County Food Sunday and The Shepherd’s Staff.
To participate in this giving campaign, look for the Holiday Hope advertisement on the bottom of Page 3 of Wednesday’s paper or mail a donation to: Carroll County Times; Attn: Holiday Hope; 332-140 Village Road PMB 179; Westminster, MD 21157. When mailing your donation, make checks payable to one of the charities listed:
A donation form can also be downloaded at bit.ly/3EeyplC.
The Holiday Hope campaign provides unrestricted funds that organizations can use in areas that need the most assistance.