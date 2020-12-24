Holiday Hope fundraising campaign nears $150K

Donations of $1,500 from Max and Gloria Bair in honor of their loving family and $1,000 from Jennifer Yang have Holiday Hope on the cusp of $150,000 raised.
Holiday Hope is an annual campaign, in its 22nd year, in which the Carroll County Times teams up with Access Carroll, Carroll County Food Sunday, Carroll Hospice, Human Services Programs of Carroll County and The Shepherd’s Staff to help the less fortunate during the holidays. This year’s goal, already surpassed, was to raise $125,000 for the five nonprofit organizations by Christmas.
Other donations included $800 from Deer Park Lions Club, $500 from Bryan and Shirley Kendall; $500 from John Ciambruschini and Laura Colson in memory of Greg Ciambruschini and Olivia Ciambruschini; $500 from Tony Dean in memory of parents Bill and Bridget Dean; $300 from Wayne and Jo Wrightson in memory of Richard Dickensheets, Hilda Kuhn and Thomas and Rose Mary Wrightson; $250 from the Conroys in memory of Richard and Pauline Conroy; $240 from Ron Thomas, Zachary and Meghan Thomas, Olivia and Mike Mione in memory of Jill Thomas, teacher at Westminster Elementary School for 26 years; $200 from Rick and Sue Podobnik in memory of Ed Cybert and “our parents;” $200 from Dave Kraig; $200 from Linda Wright and family in memory of Jim and Rita Lankford; $200 from Mark Franz in memory of Carol A Franz; $200 from Mr. and Mrs. William L. Brown; $200 from Steve and Mary Hayes in memory of Andy Hayes, Bernard and Alta Armacost; and $200 from Russell and Virginia Abbott in memory of sons Kris and Kirk Abbott.
The rest of the named donations were: $150 from Tom and Carol Immler in honor of grandchildren Emily, Andrew and Mason; $100 from Ed and Lynn Gottleib in memory of Dick Metz; $100 from Lynda Lockard in memory of Brian Lockard; $100 from Linda Schutz in honor of the staff of Brightview Westminster; $100 from Rob and Helen Kidd; $100 from Scott and Laura Moser in memory of Jackie Thompson; $100 from Scott and Laura Moser in honor of Bill Thompson; $100 from Norma Jean Swam in memory of Judy Almony; $100 from Eleanor Dorsey in memory of Trudie Battaglia; $100 from Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Dorr; $100 from Audrey Rothstein; $50 from James Mulholland in memory of Casey; $50 from Diane Summerhill in memory of sister Caryl Zachary; $50 from Mellissa Warren and Sarah Grill in memory of Richard K. Anderson Sr.; $50 from Jo Ann Hill; $50 from Susan Whitcomb in memory of Viola Jarvis; $25 from Joseph Richardson.
Additionally, $4,630 was donated anonymously — including $300 in memory of Monica Troutner, $50 in honor of Reba Derr and $25 in honor of Dale and Marilyn Sayler — to bring the total raised for the five nonprofits to $149,734.
To participate in Holiday Hope, simply clip the donation form found today on page A3, fill it out and mail it along with a check made out to the appropriate charity to: Carroll County Times, Attn: Holiday Hope, P.O. Box 169, Westminster, MD 21158. NWSB Bank, a division of ACNB Bank with seven branches in Carroll County, is partnering with the Times to process the donations.
The donation form can also be found online and printed out to be mailed. Please do not attempt to drop off the form in person and please do not send cash.
Four of the five nonprofits have Holiday Hope online donation links set up. All five have reported lost fundraising opportunities this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Access Carroll offers integrated health care services on a sliding fee scale to uninsured and low-income residents to help patients maintain good health and manage illnesses.
Carroll County Food Sunday operates food banks for the needy in Carroll County. To make an online donation to Carroll County Food Sunday, go to ccfoodsunday.org/holiday-hope-campaign.
Carroll Hospice provides palliative care and support services to people with life-threatening illnesses and their families. To make an online donation to Carroll Hospice, go to carrollhospice.org, click on “Make a Gift” and follow the Holiday Hope link.
Human Services Programs of Carroll County provides assistance with rent, essential utilities and security deposits for people struggling to maintain their housing. To make an online donation to Human Services Programs of Carroll County go to hspinc.org/give.
The Shepherd’s Staff is a Christian outreach and support center serving those in need and encouraging pathways to self-sufficiency. To make an online donation to The Shepherd’s Staff, go to shepstaff.org/product/donation-in-memory-of.
Go to carrollcountytimes.com/holidayhope to read more about the five nonprofits, for more information about how to participate in Holiday Hope and to see who has made donations this season.